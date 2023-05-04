Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$149.55.

Cargojet Trading Down 0.4 %

CJT stock opened at C$106.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$100.00 and a 12-month high of C$156.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$109.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.48.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.