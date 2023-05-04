Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Lowered by National Bank Financial

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million.

TMX Group Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$138.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.26. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$123.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

