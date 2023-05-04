Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

