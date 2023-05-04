Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Qiagen Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
