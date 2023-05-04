Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

