QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 450

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of QinetiQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

