Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

