Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $119.82.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

