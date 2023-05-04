QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

QCOM stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

