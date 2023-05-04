Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $166.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.57 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

