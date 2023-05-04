QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

