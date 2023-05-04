Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEAGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEA stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

