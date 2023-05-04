Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QRTEA stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

