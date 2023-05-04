Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

JNPR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

