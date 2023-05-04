Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and traded as low as $26.34. Randstad shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 4,586 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Randstad Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

Randstad Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.2508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.84%.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

