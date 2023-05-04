Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.50

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and traded as low as $26.34. Randstad shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 4,586 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Randstad Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
