Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 354.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of RPID opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 64,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 61.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.