Raymond James Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$29.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APYRF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

