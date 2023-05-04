Raymond James Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$28.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$524.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$25.70.

About Wajax

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$541.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.0481622 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.