Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RS opened at $246.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

