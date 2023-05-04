RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $214.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

