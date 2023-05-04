Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $163.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.