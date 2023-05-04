Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Repsol Stock Down 1.6 %

REPYY stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

