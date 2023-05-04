Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Repsol Price Performance
Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
