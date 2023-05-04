Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

