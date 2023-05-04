Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$27.56.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
