Restaurant Brands International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

