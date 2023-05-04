Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

