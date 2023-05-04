Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

