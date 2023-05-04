Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,221 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

