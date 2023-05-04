Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,221 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.
In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
