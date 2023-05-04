Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 970 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HE opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

