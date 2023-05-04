Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,848 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $79.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

