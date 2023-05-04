Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $411.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.64 and its 200-day moving average is $414.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.