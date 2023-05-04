Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KRG opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -291.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

