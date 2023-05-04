Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KSS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

