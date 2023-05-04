Reviewing Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coloplast A/S and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 4 2 0 2.33 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,076.78%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 11.42 $585.21 million $0.28 52.14 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Bone Biologics N/A -27.03% -23.34%

Volatility & Risk

Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

