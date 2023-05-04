Reviewing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.51 million 1.66 $20.09 million $2.51 6.87 Eastern Bankshares $737.83 million 2.53 $199.76 million ($0.30) -35.23

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 22.12% 13.84% 1.07% Eastern Bankshares 25.57% 8.65% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eastern Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

