Reviewing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 American International Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

Profitability

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $65.79, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A American International Group 18.21% 7.70% 0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.26 $39.40 million N/A N/A American International Group $56.54 billion 0.67 $10.28 billion $12.78 4.02

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

