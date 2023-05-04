Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.40.

Rightmove Trading Up 0.3 %

RTMVY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

