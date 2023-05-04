Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.