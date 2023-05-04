Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Travel + Leisure worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.