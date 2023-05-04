Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.