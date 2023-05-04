Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 256.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.