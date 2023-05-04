Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $5.04 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

