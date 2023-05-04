Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,499 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

