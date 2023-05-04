Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Newmont by 240.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 392,913 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

