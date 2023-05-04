Robert W. Baird Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $189.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.
AGCO Price Performance
AGCO opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
