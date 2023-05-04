Robert W. Baird Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $189.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.