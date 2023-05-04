Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 109,074 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $904,223.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

