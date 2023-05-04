Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $125.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.
RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.1 %
RYCEY opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
