Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

