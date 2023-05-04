Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.