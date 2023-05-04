Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $156.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.4 %

ZBH stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

