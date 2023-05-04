Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.16. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.