Royal Bank of Canada Trims Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Target Price to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MGRUF stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
